The U.K. shouldn’t be a “silent partner” in any future customs union with the European Union, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said, holding out a carrot for Britain to pivot toward a softer Brexit.

The EU should be “generous” in any talks on a customs union, Varadkar told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday, adding Britain could be granted a say in the bloc’s future trade policy if it entered such an an arrangement.

But Varadkar’s offer was double edged. He was effectively backing the policy of Theresa May’s arch political rival, the U.K. opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, who wants a customs union with the EU that allows a say for Britain over trade policy.

May’s government is in talks with Corbyn’s team in a bid to win Labour support for her Brexit deal. She has so far resisted negotiating a customs union with the bloc, as it would curb the U.K.’s ability to forge new global trade deals. By making it so clear that he wants such an arrangement, Varadkar will add to the pressure on May at home to soften her stance.

