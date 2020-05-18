(Bloomberg) -- Distressed debt investor Varde Partners is telling its clients to expect a huge wave of debt defaults because government interventions won’t be enough to save many firms from insolvency.

Government-backed loans will solve immediate liquidity issues but fail to tackle deeper solvency problems, Varde deputy Chief Investment Officers Brad Bauer and Giuseppe Naglieri wrote in a note to clients seen by Bloomberg.

“Considering that global credit markets have more than doubled since the global financial crisis, we believe we are in the beginning stages of a major, connected distressed credit cycle exacerbated by the build-up of leverage in the financial system,” Naglieri wrote.

Varde oversees more than $14 billion of assets globally and has its roots in credit and distressed investing. As well as credit, the Minneapolis-based firm invests in real estate and mortgages, private equity and direct lending.

Many distressed debt investors have rushed to increase firepower with extra funds in readiness for a pick up in company stress as economies flounder in the face of the coronavirus. Oaktree Capital Group LLC, Highbridge Capital Management and Chenavari Investment Managers are among those raising capital to invest in discounted debt.

In this environment Varde expects direct lending firms to become forced sellers of holdings at “steep discounts”, producing buying opportunities for other investors. The authors of the note also see “significant stress” in structured credit and expect an increase in performing and sub-performing asset sales with non-performing loan sales to follow later.

The distressed cycle is in its “very early stages” and the current opportunities are mostly in traded credit, according to Varde. Investors focusing on private credit must be more patient as those assets are more dependent on the economy, the authors wrote.

“We can expect this opportunity to endure over many years,” Bauer wrote.

