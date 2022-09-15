(Bloomberg) -- In a setback for “Varsity Blues” prosecutors, a US judge ordered a new trial for a former University of Southern California water polo coach convicted of participating in the sprawling national admissions bribery scandal.

The ruling now tees up the appeal of private equity investor John B. Wilson, one of two dads convicted last year of bribing the coach to get his son into USC as a water polo recruit. Prosecutors argued the former coach, Jovan Vavic, took more than $200,000 in bribes to get students into USC as alleged water polo recruits, including from Wilson.

But US District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston said Thursday some evidence the government introduced at Vavic’s fraud and bribery case wasn’t reliable.

Talwani said prosecutors had to show the payments “served the defendants’ interests” and had “harmed” USC, but she found that some of the alleged bribe money paid by Wilson went to the school’s water program and not to Vavic.

“However distasteful, there is nothing inherently illegal about a private institution accepting money in exchange for a student’s admission,” Talwani said. “Although the government argues that USC would not have accepted the donations had it known why they were being made, the money benefited USC, and USC was content to accept the money at the time it was given, as evidenced by its thank-you notes to the Wilsons and other families.”

The judge said there “was no suggestion that USC returned the money once the scheme was revealed,” further undermining the government’s argument.

Vavic, the only coach to go to trial, was convicted in April on all counts. He was one of dozens of people arrested and charged in the case announced in 2019.

Stephen Larson, a lawyer for Vavic, said the ruling “protects Coach Vavic from a wrongful conviction.”

“As we have demonstrated and the court now confirms, there is no evidence that Coach Vavic ever used donations to the USC water polo program for his own benefit,” he said.

Wilson and Gamal Abdelaziz, a former Wynn Resorts Ltd. executive, are both free as they appeal their 2021 convictions. The two were the first parents to go to trial out of more than 50 people charged in the national crackdown on college-admissions cheating.

Wilson, who was accused of paying more than $1.2 million to get his son into USC and his twin daughters into Harvard and Stanford, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, the longest term imposed in the scandal.

In his appeal, Wilson argues what he did shouldn’t have been considered bribery and that his trial was “fundamentally unfair” because prosecutors and his trial judge didn’t know where to draw the line between legitimate gifts to schools and criminal bribes.

Read More: Private Equity Chief Appeals ‘Varsity Blues’ Conviction

Wilson’s lawyer, Noel Francisco, welcomed Talwani’s decision, which is contrary to rulings issued by US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton, who presided over Wilson’s trial.

“Judge Talwani’s ruling correctly rejects the prosecution’s claim that John Wilson’s donations were bribes,” Francisco said. “Indeed, the prosecution cannot identify a single example in all of American legal history where the victim and beneficiary of a ‘bribe’ were one and the same.”

(Updates with comment from defense lawyer in eighth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.