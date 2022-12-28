‘Varsity Blues’ Mastermind Deserves Six Years in Prison, US Says

(Bloomberg) -- The mastermind of the “Varsity Blues” college admission scam deserves six years in prison despite his “unprecedented” cooperation with federal agents in Boston resulting in 50 parents and coaches convicted in the biggest college admissions scam the U.S. has ever prosecuted, the government said in a court filing.

Rick Singer is “far and away the most culpable” of all in the scheme and also obstructed justice when he warned at least six families he had cut a deal and was working with the government, federal prosecutors said.

Singer, a former multimillionaire who now lives in a Florida trailer park, faces sentencing on Jan. 4 in Boston for crimes that rocked college campuses and prompted admissions overhauls.

Singer’s lawyers said he shouldn’t get any prison time.

They asked the judge to give him a “substantial” break in light of his extensive cooperation.

“Whatever may be said about Rick’s crimes, his cooperation has led to important reforms at great cost to his own safety and reputation,” his attorneys told the court in a request for probation.

Singer, who according to court testimony made almost $28 million from the scheme, must forfeit $3.4 million and has paid $1.2 million so far.

