Jul 8, 2019
Varun Anand's Top Picks: July 8, 2019
BNN Bloomberg
Full episode: Market Call for Monday, July 8, 2018
Varun Anand, portfolio manager at Starlight Capital
Focus: Infrastructure stocks
MARKET OUTLOOK
The market has had a very strong first half in 2019 despite ongoing geopolitical issues and uncertainty around interest rates. The Dow, S&P and NASDAQ have all hit records this year and several sectors are trading at or above historical averages. Last week the U.S. posted a very strong jobs number, which saw the market sell off as traders lowered their expectations for further rate cuts. We don’t change our view based on month-to-month jobs reports, as we look at companies on a multi-year basis with a conservative view on discount rates.
While the economic data is supportive of our thesis that the U.S. will continue to be the strongest developed economy, valuations are reflecting this and finding opportunities is becoming more difficult. While we don’t believe a recession is imminent, European data continues to be sluggish, Brexit is still a mess and the overhang of the China-U.S. trade tensions persist.
Thus, we’re focusing on businesses which will continue to benefit from the current economic environment, but also withstand a slowdown in the economy, which is why infrastructure is an excellent sector to be allocated to given the nature of the companies in the space (high barriers to entry, regulated returns, provide essential services).
Infrastructure equities have generated higher average earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) growth compared to global equities with far less volatility, dating back to 1999. 2008 was the prime example of how resilient infrastructure businesses are even during a recession/slowdown: EBITDA increased by an average of 9 per cent for infrastructure equities that year, while global equities saw a 9 per cent decline, a 1,800 basis point differential. This speaks to the resiliency of infrastructure business models throughout the entire economic cycle, as they’re direct beneficiaries during times of expansion while providing defensive qualities when the economy slows down.
TOP PICKS
Top Picks
-
1:28
HBC should make store closures part of game plan, shareholder says
A top Hudson’s Bay Co. shareholder says the retailer should consider to close more stores as it may be in the company’s best interest to sell some of its “extremely valuable” real estate amid pressure to improve performance.
-
4:58
Canadian housing starts surge 25% on coast-to-coast increase
Canadian housing starts surged to the highest level in more than a year in June, led by multiple-unit construction, in another sign of recovery for the nation’s real estate market.
-
2:36
Bank of Canada's Poloz likely to rebuff global easing trend
A strong run of economic data is affording the Bank of Canada an opportunity Wednesday to resist any dovish turn in global monetary policy.
-
4:20
'Quite a shock': CannTrust chair stands by CEO amid penalty threat
Eric Paul, founder and chairman of the Vaughan, Ont.-based company, told BNN Bloomberg he isn't planning to call for the resignation of CannTrust's senior management, including chief executive officer Peter Aceto, after an inspection by Health Canada identified several unauthorized activities by the pot producer.
BNN Bloomberg Advisor
-
7:52
Powell heads to U.S. Congress with rate cut in play, risk on his mind
Jerome Powell is likely to leave Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts firmly on the table when he appears before Congress this week, even though the latest U.S. jobs report dialed down the urgency to ease borrowing costs.
-
Ross Perot, billionaire who sought U.S. presidency, dies at 89
H. Ross Perot, the Dallas billionaire who offered his business background and homespun wisdom to U.S. voters as a third-party candidate for president in 1992 and 1996, has died. He was 89.
-
5:27
Power Shift: Seaweed-based straw-maker Loliware aims to replace plastic
Chelsea Briganti, CEO of Loliware, discusses the straws the company has made out of a seaweed-based alternative to plastic.
-
From Nazis to hippies: End of the road for Volkswagen Beetle
Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model this week at its plant in Puebla, Mexico. It's the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning the eight decades since 1938.