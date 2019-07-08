Varun Anand, portfolio manager at Starlight Capital

Focus: Infrastructure stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK

The market has had a very strong first half in 2019 despite ongoing geopolitical issues and uncertainty around interest rates. The Dow, S&P and NASDAQ have all hit records this year and several sectors are trading at or above historical averages. Last week the U.S. posted a very strong jobs number, which saw the market sell off as traders lowered their expectations for further rate cuts. We don’t change our view based on month-to-month jobs reports, as we look at companies on a multi-year basis with a conservative view on discount rates.

While the economic data is supportive of our thesis that the U.S. will continue to be the strongest developed economy, valuations are reflecting this and finding opportunities is becoming more difficult. While we don’t believe a recession is imminent, European data continues to be sluggish, Brexit is still a mess and the overhang of the China-U.S. trade tensions persist.

Thus, we’re focusing on businesses which will continue to benefit from the current economic environment, but also withstand a slowdown in the economy, which is why infrastructure is an excellent sector to be allocated to given the nature of the companies in the space (high barriers to entry, regulated returns, provide essential services).

Infrastructure equities have generated higher average earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) growth compared to global equities with far less volatility, dating back to 1999. 2008 was the prime example of how resilient infrastructure businesses are even during a recession/slowdown: EBITDA increased by an average of 9 per cent for infrastructure equities that year, while global equities saw a 9 per cent decline, a 1,800 basis point differential. This speaks to the resiliency of infrastructure business models throughout the entire economic cycle, as they’re direct beneficiaries during times of expansion while providing defensive qualities when the economy slows down.

TOP PICKS

Interxion is a growth stock with a 10 per cent adjusted funds from operations compounded annual growth rate over the next decade. It’s a pure play on European data centres focused on the more lucrative and resilient interconnection and colocation market versus the wholesale data centre market.

