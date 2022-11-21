(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank may need to raise borrowing costs to a level that brakes economic growth, Governing Council member Bostjan Vasle.

“High inflation and the reasons behind it call for continuation of monetary policy normalization,” Vasle said in Ljubljana on Monday, adding that the ECB needs to “keep gradually raising rates, even into the territory where monetary policy won’t be just neutral, but will become more restrictive.”

The ECB has already hiked rates by 200 basis points since July and is likely to raise again at its next meeting on Dec. 15. There’s currently no momentum for a third consecutive increase of 75 basis points, though even a 50 basis point step would bring the deposit rate near to the so-called neutral level -- which is deemed to be neither stimulative nor restrictive.

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said in an interview published earlier on Monday that officials will continue to hike next year, though he highlighted that the “more relevant argument than whether to pause is to move at the appropriate time to smaller increments.”

Vasle, who heads Slovenia’s central bank and is among the more hawkish officials, said rate hikes aren’t the only tool the ECB should deploy to fight inflation, highlighting “other measures” including shrinking the balance sheet.

