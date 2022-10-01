(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The European Central Bank is likely to raise rates at its “next few” meetings as it confronts “double digit” inflation, Governing Council member Bostjan Vasle told reporters in Montenegro on Saturday.

Vasle, governor of the Bank of Slovenia, spoke a day after the euro zone posted year-on-year consumer price inflation of 10% for the first time ever. The reading exceeded the consensus forecast for a fifth straight month.

“My feeling is that we will continue with increases of interest rates during the next few monetary sessions,” Vasle said.

Read more: ECB Officials Lay Foundation for Significant October Rate Hike

Among his comments:

Vasle hinted at a second consecutive 75 bps ECB rate increase, saying “we will most probably retain the pace” of tightening.

“When we are talking about normalization of our fight against inflation, we will probably not stop here.”

“One monetary area which is still on agenda is the reversal of QE instruments” with steps likely before year-end.

Read more: Euro-Zone Inflation at Double-Digit Record Piles Pressure on ECB

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.