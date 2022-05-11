(Bloomberg) -- Four out of five of Asia’s listed food companies aren’t reporting on a core ESG risk -- where and how they’re sourcing their animal protein.

While 72% issue sustainability reports, they mostly focus on risks “peripheral to their core business” such as packaging, energy use and carbon emissions, according to a report from Singapore-based consulting firm Asia Research and Engagement. Only 16% of the 158 food and beverage, retail, hospitality and catering firms listed on Asian stock exchanges assessed by the group have responsible protein sourcing policies.

As regulators and corporations clamor to respond to the climate crisis, there’s a growing awareness that the deterioration of the natural world is an interconnected threat and poses great risks to financial markets and the global economy. The food industry’s sprawling supply chains rely heavily on industrial animal farming, the leading cause of deforestation and biodiversity loss, and the second-largest greenhouse gas emitter.

Yet Asian food companies neglect specific industry risks like deforestation for livestock feed, animal welfare, and overuse of antibiotics while emphasizing emissions and energy targets because they have been more “sensitized” to climate issues, Kate Blaszak, director of sustainable proteins at ARE, said in an interview.

“It’s a bit like an arms company saying it’s doing well on climate, reducing water usage and energy, but not thinking about the ethical issue of what it’s actually selling,” she said.

The research group collaborates with fund companies that manage almost $4 trillion in assets, including Fidelity International and Aviva Plc.

More from the report:

13% of firms acknowledged antimicrobial use or resistance risks on their websites, policies, and sustainability reports

11% acknowledged animal welfare practices

None acknowledged deforestation in animal protein sourcing linked to animal feed and farming

18% acknowledged sustainable sourcing of seafood, wild caught or farmed

