(Bloomberg) -- The Holy See needs to further strengthen measures to combat money laundering and financing of terrorism, the Council of Europe’s anti-laundering body Moneyval said in a report published Wednesday.

While Vatican authorities have a solid understanding of the threats from money laundering and financing of terrorism, and of the state’s vulnerabilities, some cases have raised “a red flag” over potential abuses by senior and mid-level officials, the report said.

The Holy See said in a statement that it welcomes the report and will continue working toward “full compliance with the best international parameters.”

Pope Francis last year boosted the supervisory powers of the Vatican’s financial intelligence and anti-money laundering unit, the latest salvo in his push to turn the page on past scandals. The changes followed a visit by inspectors from Moneyval.

