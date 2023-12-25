(Bloomberg) -- Pope Francis appointed the first resident papal representative to Vietnam, marking a significant step in improving long strained ties between the Vatican and the communist-run nation with a growing Catholic community.

The Holy See named Archbishop Marek Zalewski as the resident papal ambassador to Vietnam, according to the Vatican News. Zalewski was based in Singapore as the non-resident representative to Vietnam since 2018 and was allowed to make working trips with government approval, the Vietnam government said in a statement.

The change in the 60-year-old Polish archbishop’s status was agreed when President Vo Van Thuong visited to the Vatican earlier this year. The move, announced on Christmas Eve by the Vietnam government, still falls short of full diplomatic ties though both sides have been discussing the renewal of the relationship since the 1990s.

Vietnam broke ties with the Vatican after the communists swept to power at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975. The Catholic Church was at the time viewed as being too close to France, which ruled Vietnam for nearly seven decades as a colonial power.

Based on the 2019 census, there are nearly six million Catholics in Vietnam, about 6.1% of the population. According to the independent Union of Catholic Asian News, the government restricts the number of parishes, requires a yearly plan of religious activities, and doesn’t allow the Catholic Church to own properties.

Vietnam’s constitution allows for freedom of religion. On Sunday, Vietnam’s government said the resident papal ambassador’s appointment was in line with a “consistent policy of respecting and ensuring the right to freedom of religion and belief, and creating favorable conditions for activities of religions.”

