(Bloomberg) -- The Vatican is set to centralize the financial investments of its institutions, in a bid by Pope Francis to turn the page on decades of scandals that have tarnished the reputation of the Catholic church.

Francis has made transparency and accountability priorities for the Vatican’s finances, after decades of scandals from the bankruptcy of the Vatican-owned Banco Ambrosiano in 1982 to the fraud-ridden purchase of a building in London’s upscale Chelsea district. The continued existence of dozens of funds managed by Vatican-linked institutions with little or no central oversight has often been at the root of controversial decisions.

All Vatican bodies, ministries and organizations will have to transfer their financial assets or cash balances to the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See, or APSA, which acts as the Vatican’s main financial institution, according to a new investment policy published Tuesday. There, the funds will be managed in line with the church’s principles and “contribute to a more just and sustainable world.”

Read More: Bain Buys London Building at Center of Vatican Scandal (1)

The new investment policy will need to take into account “the aim to preserve the real value of the Holy See’s net worth and generate sufficient return to contribute in a sustainable way to financing its activities.” Any financial operation will need to be “of a productive nature, ruling out any designed to be speculative in nature.”

The policy states that, in general, investments in complex financial and structured products will be avoided, and that “strict compliance with international standards and official regulators’ guidelines” will be followed. Short-selling and intra day operations are prohibited according to the new document, as well as “highly leveraged financial products” and as an alternative, non-liquid markets.

The Vatican will refrain from investment in industries that are contrary to church doctrine, such as defense and gambling. Sectors like oil and mining, nuclear energy and alcoholic beverages “are not excluded but should generally be avoided.”

Last June, the Vatican asset manager Ior reported net profit of 18.1 million euros ($18.4 million) for 2021, down from 36.4 million euros in 2020, adding that “profit was in line with expectations based on a new business model and conservative risk portfolio”.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.