(Bloomberg) -- Pope Francis ordered the Vatican to return three sculptural fragments from Athens’ Parthenon temple to Greece, putting pressure on the UK to follow suit over the famed Elgin Marbles.

Restoring the artifacts is a sign of the pope’s “sincere desire to follow in the ecumenical path of truth,” the Vatican said in a statement on Friday. The pontiff is giving the sculptures to the Orthodox Christian archbishop of Athens.

The move turns attention to the Elgin Marbles, an emotionally charged issue. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitstotakis has referred the return of the sculptures as a “reunification.”

“We are not going to give up on this, no matter how long it takes,” Mitsotakis said in September. The Greek government and the British Museum, which holds the Elgin Marbles, are in talks.

The three decorative sculptures that are returning to Greece became part of the Vatican’s holdings in the 19th century, according to the website of the Vatican Museum. The Parthenon temple was built on the Acropolis in Athens, and the figures were created by the sculptor Phidias.

