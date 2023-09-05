(Bloomberg) -- Swedish utility Vattenfall AB is in early-stage talks to sell one of the UK’s largest offshore projects, which it halted in July because of soaring costs.

The company is negotiating with possible buyers of its Norfolk Boreas site, according to people familiar with the matter. Conversations are at an early stage and there’s no guarantee a deal will be made, but the company hopes the assets could draw interest from competitors, one of the people said.

A rescue of the project could help get the UK back on track toward meeting its clean energy goals, with the government aiming to triple offshore wind to 50 gigawatts by the end of the decade. Vattenfall halted the endeavor despite its advanced stage of development, citing high interest rates and global supply chain problems.

The potential sale is one option among several for Vattenfall, including possibly restarting development itself if conditions improve, one of the people said.

“We are evaluating all options to determine the best way forward for the whole Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone,” a spokesperson for Vattenfall said by email. Options to deliver the projects “as consented are being considered.”

The 1.4 gigawatt wind farm off the east coast of England, which would provide power for 1.5 million UK homes, wasn’t sure to be profitable for Vattenfall. The company said it would take a 5.5 billion Swedish krona ($496 million) because of the decision to halt it.

