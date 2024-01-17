(Bloomberg) -- Former Deputy Director of the National Security Agency George Barnes has a new job at Red Cell Partners, making him the latest ex-government official to join the tech world as investing in defense and security technology startups surges.

Barnes will lead Red Cell’s cybersecurity practice and joins former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at the VC firm. Other staffers at Red Cell include former officials from the Central Intelligence Agency and the Defense Department. Roger Ferguson, a former US Federal Reserve vice chairman and current Alphabet Inc. board member, serves as its chief investment officer.

Barnes, a cryptologic engineer, will help develop startups within Red Cell’s incubator, focusing on security technologies that aim to help the federal government counter threats from rival nations. “China hits us on all fronts,” Barnes said in an interview, adding that intellectual property theft and data theft are among the most pressing issues the US is facing. “Our country continues to be penetrated,” he said.

Launched in 2020, Red Cell is betting on the newly active sector of startups with defense applications. Venture capitalists invested $32.4 billion into defense tech in 2023, more than four times the $7.7 billion in 2017, according to PitchBook. Rising geopolitical tensions, along with government acquisition reforms could help the trend continue, according to the data provider, which estimates total venture investment in US defense startups will rise steeply in the coming years.

But even in an up market there are perils. Countdown Capital, an early stage venture firm focused on defense technology, told its investors earlier this month it would shut down because large firms are better positioned to succeed in the space.

Red Cell has also had challenges. Since it began raising its first fund last April, it lowered its initial target from $250 million and changed its business model to focus on incubating its own companies, “which requires significantly less capital” than competing for early deals alongside larger rivals, a company spokesman said. The firm closed its first fund of $91 million last month.

Red Cell has bet on a variety of companies, including psychedelic-assisted therapy startup Tara Mind, artificial intelligence-powered military operation logistics company Defcon AI and power management company Epirus, which specializes in disrupting electronic communications.

Barnes said he is currently working with two cybersecurity companies being incubated at the firm that already count the Defense Department as a customer. He said they both would emerge from stealth in coming months to announce commercial deals.

