(Bloomberg) -- Venture capital investor Salil Deshpande has raised $315 million for a new fund for his firm Uncorrelated Ventures, despite recent months’ bad news for the global startups industry. He said he had “no difficulty” raising the money.

Last year, the total value of VC deals tumbled to its lowest level since 2019, and the crypto industry was particularly hard hit. Still, Deshpande said there were more interested investors than he expected. Palo Alto, California-based Uncorrelated Ventures will dedicate roughly 80% of the fund to early-stage investments in traditional infrastructure software and 20% to backing similar startups in the crypto industry, Deshpande said.

Even though crypto has faced significant turmoil over the past two years, including high-profile bankruptcies, scams and criminal charges for multiple founders, Deshpande said there’s still value in blockchain, including in storage and computing sectors.

“It’s real technology with real use cases,” Deshpande said. “I think the use cases were in the past overhyped and overvalued, and it’s our job as investors to properly value them.”

Uncorrelated, which launched four years ago after Deshpande left a position as a managing director at Bain Capital Ventures, has previously invested in crypto prime broker Hidden Road, Indian digital asset exchange CoinDCX and satellite builder Astranis Space Technologies Corp. The new fund gives the firm, which Deshpande runs as a solo general partner, more than $700 million in assets under management.

The firm focuses on the US global markets, and has made multiple investments in India. Its investors include four sovereign funds and one university endowment. Deshpande said Uncorrelated’s name comes from the idea that markets shouldn’t be the only factor dictating a fund’s success.

“The holy grail is to deliver good performance no matter what,” he said.

