(Bloomberg) -- CB Insights, a provider of market intelligence on venture capital firms and startups, is exploring a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based company, officially called CB Information Services Inc., has been interviewing investment banks to work with on a sales process, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.

It could seek as much as $800 million, or 10 times its expected $80 million in annual revenue in 2023, the people said. The company could appeal to private equity firms and industry players such as Morningstar Inc., and S&P Global Inc., the people said.

No final decision has been made and CB Insights could opt to remain independent.

Representatives for CB Insights, Morningstar and S&P Global declined to comment.

Founded in 2008 by Chief Executive Officer Anand Sanwal, CB Insights uses big data tools and algorithms to delve into the health of private companies and their investors for customers including Microsoft Corp., International Business Machines Corp. and Block Inc.

CB Insights competes with market intelligence firms including Morningstar-owned PitchBook, S&P Capital IQ and Gartner. Its backers include Pilot Growth Equity and National Science Foundation.

