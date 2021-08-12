(Bloomberg) -- Vectura Group Plc’s board backed Philip Morris International Inc.’s 1.02 billion-pound ($1.4 billion) takeover offer over a lower bid from Carlyle Group Inc., opening the way for the tobacco giant to buy the U.K. maker of asthma drugs.

In a statement Thursday, Vectura said Philip Morris’s 165-pence-a-share offer was “fair and reasonable.” Carlyle, which offered 155 pence, had maintained it would be a more suitable parent for a drug company than a seller of cigarettes. Neither can raise it’s bid further.

The directors decided to recommend the Philip Morris offer despite a chorus of complaints from scientific organizations and health charities who questioned the ethics of a tobacco company owning a maker of treatments for illnesses caused or worsened by smoking.

The European Respiratory Society, whose constitution and bylaws reject any links -- real or perceived -- to smoking, has warned the deal is likely to be financially detrimental to Vectura, as health professionals will avoid prescribing drugs from any company that enriches the tobacco industry. The U.S. COPD Foundation fighting the causes of lung disease has said that a marriage of Vectura and Philip Morris “stretches the boundaries of corporate morality.”

Investors’ Quandary

Investors will still face the decision of whether to take up the offer. Philip Morris needs just over 50% of shareholders to support its purchase, but will be hoping for acceptances much higher than that to take full control.

Vectura shares closed unchanged at 163.20 pence in London.

The drugmaker said Thursday that wider stakeholders may benefit from Philip Morris’s financial resources, its intention to increase research and development spending, and its plan to operate the drugmaker as an autonomous unit that will form the backbone of its inhaled therapeutics business.

Carlyle and Philip Morris declined to comment.

The Marlboro maker has said it’s aiming for a smoke-free future and that it needs the expertise Vectura provides to develop new products that can be used in the medical field more quickly. Philip Morris, based in Lausanne, Switzerland, aims to generate at least $1 billion in sales from non-nicotine products by 2025.

The company will next issue an offer document, followed by a 60-day window for shareholders to accept. Carlyle could, in theory, still bring its lower bid directly to investors.

