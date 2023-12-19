(Bloomberg) -- Vedanta Ltd. approved raising as much as 34 billion rupees ($409 million) in the local bond market, in what would be its first major test of creditor sentiment after announcing plans in September to overhaul the sprawling conglomerate.

Funds can be raised in one or more tranches, Vedanta said in an exchange filing Tuesday, adding bonds won’t be rated or listed. The miner in September announced a reorganization plan to give investors direct exposure to a business of their choice and improve the value of the group’s component parts.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Group has been in focus as it sought bondholders approval to extend the due dates on $3.2 billion of dollar bonds in exchange for an up-front cash payment, prompting S&P Global Ratings to cut the conglomerate’s rating deeper into junk. It has leaned on high-cost private credit funds to meet its refinancing requirements.

Vedanta last fundraise in September before the spinoff was for 25 billion rupees through notes due in March 2025 at a coupon of 12%, the highest ever rate the issuer has ever paid, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Indian unit on Monday also announced a dividend of $492 million to its shareholders, providing much needed funds to its debt-laden parent.

