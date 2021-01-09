(Bloomberg) --

Vedanta Resources launched an open offer for a 10% stake in its India unit, two months after a failed delisting attempt for Vedanta Ltd.

The London-based parent of Mumbai-listed Vedanta Ltd. will buy as many as 371.75 million shares, comprising 10% of the outstanding equity of the Indian unit, according to an exchange filing Saturday.

The open offer, which will be managed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s India unit, will be a voluntary open offer, with no minimum level of acceptance by Vedanta, according to the filing. If Vedanta Ltd. holders were to accept share tenders for the entire 10%, the consideration for the deal would be 59.48 billion rupees ($812 million).

