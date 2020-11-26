(Bloomberg) -- Vedanta Resources Ltd. has begun sounding out debt holders about the possibility of extending maturities on some of its dollar bonds to reduce refinancing pressures.

The mining giant started approaching the investors to discuss possible debt extensions after the company’s failed attempt to delist its India unit, Vedanta Ltd., people familiar with the matter said.

The company’s bonds due June next year, which are among notes under discussion with holders, slumped as much as 7.7 cents after the news. That’s set for the sharpest drop in more than six weeks, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.

London-based Vedanta Resources must repay $670 million in outstanding principal on those securities.

Pressures are mounting after the delisting flopped, given it would have helped the holding company more easily access cash at the unit. That’s triggered warnings from credit rating firms about Vedanta Resources’ debt pile.

Read more about the failed delisting here

Holding companies including Vedanta Resources, which are controlled by energy-to-mining tycoon Anil Agarwal, face their highest debt repayments in years.

A spokesman for the Vedanta group declined to comment.

(Updates with bond price moves)

