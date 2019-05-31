(Bloomberg) -- Vedanta Resources Ltd., owned by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, said it’s seeking international arbitration to resolve a dispute with the Zambian government about its copper assets in the country.

Zambia’s government has started liquidation proceedings against Vedanta’s Konkola Copper Mines, after accusing Vedanta of lying about expansion plans and paying too little tax. The company says it is a “loyal investor” that’s spent more than $3 billion in the country since 2004.

Vedanta notified state-owned ZCCM Investments Holdings, the minority shareholder in KCM, of a dispute under a shareholders agreement, it said in a statement on Friday.

“The shareholders’ agreement provides for disputes to be submitted to international arbitration in Johannesburg,” Vedanta said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Matthew Hill in Maputo at mhill58@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: John McCorry at jmccorry@bloomberg.net, Paul Richardson, Liezel Hill

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.