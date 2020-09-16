(Bloomberg) -- India’s top court ruled that Vedanta Ltd. is entitled to recover a $499 million arbitration award from the federal government for developing oil and gas fields in India’s Rajasthan state.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the Indian government’s petition, which had said that billionaire Anil Agarwal’s company, along with Videocon Industries Ltd., is entitled to recover only $198.5 million as agreed in the production-sharing contract for the Ravva oil and gas fields.

Cairn India Ltd., which was later acquired by Vedanta, had in 2011 won an arbitration award in Malaysia for higher recoveries and sought its enforcement in India. The company won a case for enforcement in a high court but the federal government appealed in the country’s top court saying the claim was against the Indian law.

The top court said it can’t re-examine evidence recorded by a foreign arbitration tribunal and the enforcement of the award in favor of Vedanta won’t be contrary to India’s public policy, as claimed by the federal government.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.