(Bloomberg) -- Milingo Lungu, appointed provisional liquidator at Vedanta Resources’ Konkola Copper Mines in Zambia in 2019, announced his resignation on Sunday.

“I’ve resigned. I think I’ve done my part and I don’t think my prolonged stay there, especially if I have to start going to court, is going to be beneficial to the company or any of its stakeholders,” Lungu said in comments broadcast on Lusaka-based, privately owned Diamond TV.

NOTE: Lungu faces a number of graft charges relating to his time as provisional liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines

NOTE: Dec. 28, Vedanta Says Seized Zambia Copper Mines on Verge of Collapse

