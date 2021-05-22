(Bloomberg) --

Animal rights activists are blocking supplies to some 1,300 U.K. restaurants operated by McDonald’s Corp. in an attempt to persuade the fast-food giant to adopt an entirely plant-based menu.

About 50 protesters from Animal Rebellion have blockaded all four of the company’s U.K. distribution centers, the organization said in a statement. Using trucks and bamboo structures, the group intends to protest at the sites for at least 24 hours, it said.

“McDonald’s is just a symbol of a much bigger problem, the entire animal agriculture industry,” according to Animal Rebellion. “These protests happening across the country are calling out the animal agriculture industry for their part in the global climate crisis.”

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said the company is “assessing the impact on deliveries to our restaurants and to menu items.”

Meat suppliers have faced increased pressure from consumers and investors as scientists say the industry is a major contributor to methane emissions and deforestation. Livestock farming accounts for 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Animal Rebellion, a group allied with the climate occupy movement Extinction Rebellion, has in the past targeted offices linked to agrifood giant Cargill Inc. and London’s historic Smithfield meat market.

McDonald’s Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski has previously called plant-based food “an ongoing consumer trend.” The world’s biggest restaurant chain, which is rolling out its McPlant burger in some markets, also has a supply arrangement with Beyond Meat Inc., maker of plant-based meat substitutes.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.