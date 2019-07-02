(Bloomberg) -- For vegans, things have never been better: This Fourth of July, they can grill up their choice of plant-based burgers, sausages and hot dogs, dressing them with egg-free mayonnaise and dairy-free cheese—before finishing off with a scoop or two of cream-less ice cream.

But not everyone’s happy about it. State by state, meat and dairy industries have found sympathetic legislators and pushed for bills that restrict the way these products are labeled in stores, arguing that foods can only be called “milk” if it’s the result of lactation and “meat” if it’s from a slaughtered animal. This follows decades of relatively little resistance by the dairy industry amid a recent explosion of dairy-free milks made from soy, almonds, oats and a host of other ingredients.

Now, the plant-based industry is fighting back.

On Monday, vegan “meat” maker Upton’s Naturals Co. and the Plant Based Foods Association, a trade group, sued Mississippi’s governor and commissioner of agriculture and commerce in federal court, arguing labeling restrictions violate their First Amendment right to free speech by preventing them from using the phrases consumers understand, like “meatless meatballs” and “vegan chorizo.”

Mississippi’s law, passed in March and effective on Monday, stipulates that plant-based foods cannot be labeled as meat or “a meat food product.” It doesn’t matter if the product also states on the label that it’s 100% vegan, plant-based or meatless: If the product uses the word “meat” or another word that links it to the animal product it’s meant to substitute, then it will run afoul of the law. The legislation, the lawsuit says, is a direct result of lobbying by meat groups.

“The proper arena to address competition is in the marketplace, directly speaking to consumers; it’s not to go to your friends in the state legislature to do your bidding,” said Michele Simon, executive director of the Plant Based Foods Association, which represents Upton’s and more than 140 other companies. “Our members are competing fair and square in the marketplace.”

Mississippi’s Department of Agriculture and Commerce, along with the state’s cattle and poultry associations, supported the state law that went into effect on July 1. Andy Gipson, the commissioner of agriculture and commerce, who’s also a cattle farmer, said in an interview before the lawsuit was filed that alternative meat products have a place in the market, but the law ensures consumers are clear about what they’re buying. In particular, the meat industry doesn’t want to end up like the dairy industry, which is always seeing new “milks’’ materialize in grocery aisles.

Gipson and Governor Phil Bryant didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

“Just a few years ago, if you said milk, we’d all think cows’ milk,” he said. “This is the ability to get some regulations in place to make sure we preserve the meaning of meat, not only for consumers, but also for our farmers that we support out there making a living around the country.”

A number of states, including Arkansas, Louisiana and Wyoming, have recently passed laws about what can and can’t be labeled meat. The legislation varies, targeting plant-based items, cell-cultured meat, or both. Missouri passed a law, but after facing its own First Amendment challenge from vegan meat company Tofurky, the case is now in settlement negotiations.

Plant-based meat substitutes are growing fast, with retail sales climbing 10.3% to $895 million in the 12 months through May 25, according to data from Nielsen. That’s still a pittance compared to the $90 billion that animal meat brought in, but it’s enough to get the industry’s attention.

Mississippi’s bi-partisan bill was pushed by Representative Bill Pigott, a member of the Farm Bureau, the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association and the Mississippi Beef Council. Pigott did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

“This bill will protect our cattle farmers from having to compete with products not harvested from an animal,” Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation President Mike McCormick said after the bill passed in the Mississippi House of Representatives in January.

That attitude is what caught the eye of Justin Pearson, the attorney at the Institute for Justice, a non-partisan, libertarian public interest law firm that filed the suit. The lawsuit isn’t about money for Pearson—the suit only seeks one dollar in damages. Rather, he wants to stop the law’s enforcement. “Businesses have the right to use the terms that consumers understand,” he said.

At Upton’s, founder Dan Staackmann isn’t quite sure how the law is going to impact his business, which has grown at rates of 50% to 100% for the past five years.

“It could require us to change all our packaging,” he said. “Even just by changing the terms themselves, it could potentially make it more difficult for consumers to find the products they’re looking for.”

