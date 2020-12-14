(Bloomberg) -- By Chloe, the fast-casual chain known for its vegan burgers and salads, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy early Monday in Delaware.

The New York-based chain was founded in 2015 by celebrity chef Chloe Coscarelli and Samantha Wasser with a single location in the West Village. The restaurant opened as vegan eating was transitioning from a health-food niche to the culinary mainstream and drew lines out the door.

Locations have since opened in other New York neighborhoods as well as cities including Los Angeles, Boston and London, though some including the original West Village location are temporarily closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parent company BC Hospitality Group Inc. listed assets of $10 million to $50 million and liabilities of $1 million to $10 million in its petition.

Coscarelli gained fame for her vegan recipes after winning an episode of the Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars” a decade ago. She left the chain in 2017 after restaurant group ESquared Hospitality sought to have her removed and an arbitrator agreed.

The case is BC Hospitality Group Inc., 20-13103, United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. To view the docket on Bloomberg Law, click here.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.