Vegas Comeback Not Enough to Help NFL Raiders’ Stadium Bonds Yet

(Bloomberg) -- A bond-financed stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders continues to show signs of struggling, even with a bounce-back in tourism to support the debt.

Clark County, Nevada, is expected to draw on its debt service reserve fund today to make a payment associated with the $645 million of municipal bonds sold in 2018 for the stadium, according to S&P Global Ratings and a regulatory filing.

The county also did so to make a December 2020 debt payment, citing the decline in tourism to Las Vegas. The bonds are repaid through hotel room taxes, and the county also backs the debt.

When the debt was initially sold, S&P said that county officials anticipated hotel room taxes would cover stadium bond debt service payments through maturity in 2048.

Related: NFL Raiders Muni-Financed Stadium Debt Shows Sign of Strain

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported that tourism in March 2021 was the highest since February of last year, with more than 2.2 visitors, a 45% jump month over month. While hotel occupancy rose to 55.5%, that’s still 36 percentage points below pre-pandemic 2019 levels, the data show.

The county is planning to use an estimated $11.7 million from a reserve fund sub-account to help make an $18.6 million principal and interest payment due June 1, the filing said.

S&P noted in a May 24 dated report that the withdrawal isn’t an event of default. It doesn’t affect S&P’s investment-grade credit rating on the bonds.

Related: Oakland’s Baseball Future Hangs on a Waterfront Stadium Deal

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.