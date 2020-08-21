(Bloomberg) -- The Las Vegas trade show, a ritual for so many industries, is on pause right now.

Nevada officials are prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people due to the coronavirus. The big conference rooms are dark. Expense-account-heavy restaurants are open for lunch only. And meeting planners are mostly processing cancellations or rescheduling.

Trade-show operators Ari and Ben Fox think they have a substitute, at least for now. The brothers are holding their Casino Esports Conference, a confab for video game and exhibitions industry professionals, at the end of September using a technology that allows attendees to create their own avatars, wander a virtual hotel lobby and exchange the online equivalent of business cards.

“We wanted to do something that wasn’t just a Zoom call,” show co-founder Ari Fox said in an interview. The goal, he said, was to figure out a way to keep even online attendees mixing and mingling, “which is why people go to conventions in the first place.”

From the launch of dazzling new consumer electronics to the every-three-year conclave of construction-gear salespeople, Las Vegas has long been home to some of America’s biggest trade shows. The growth of the internet didn’t stop that. The city welcomed a record 6.6 million convention guests in 2019, almost double what it did 20 years ago.

Until the pandemic, the city’s meetings hosts had been in growth mode. Caesars Entertainment Corp. unveiled a new $375 million conference facility in March. The city itself is at work on a major expansion of its convention center. The Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to play their first home game next month in a new stadium designed to be a mecca for corporate entertaining, though it likely won’t have any in-person fans this season.

Meetings can account for more than 40% of the profits for Las Vegas casino operators, according to Tim Wilmott, the former chief executive officer of Penn National Gaming Inc. “I think you’re seeing the American business community figure how to conduct business virtually,” he said. “That’s going to take a while to get back.”

The esports conference, now in its fourth year, is using 3D technology from a company called Gamerjibe Inc. for its virtual event.

Attendees just have to go to the company’s website, customize their character and enter the venue. Once they are in they will be able to walk, run and jump around the virtual space or just listen to panel discussions like they normally would.

Guests who want to meet each other can communicate privately through text, video and voice chat, with the virtual attendees identified through LinkedIn data collected by the conference. Virtual booths bought by sponsors will feature company videos and are staffed by real people that visitors can chat with online.

There are also fun features such as grabbing a drink at the virtual bar, high-fiving another avatar and dancing.

Gamerjibe CEO Joe Lee said he believes his technology will still find a home after the pandemic because virtual conferences are cheaper to run than physical ones, as little as $10,000 per event for his software.

This year’s virtual esports conference is charging guests $179, down from an entry level ticket of $995 for the in-person one last year. The Fox brothers’ website notes that attendees can also save a lot of money on airfare, hotel and entertaining. But then that means not going to Vegas, which for many is a big part of the fun.

