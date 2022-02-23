(Bloomberg) -- Vegetable oil prices are booming around the world, raising costs of the raw materials used for everything from frying food to powering engines.

From soy to palm oil -- a product used in about half of all supermarket goods -- prices have surged to records or near multiyear highs this week. Cooking oils go into biodiesel and are churned into goods from soaps to salad dressings and sweets, so the rallies are more bad news for consumers and sectors also being hit by higher transport, energy and labor costs.

Drought crimping South American soybean crops has been the latest blow to supply. Rival oilseeds like palm and canola are also suffering shortfalls from adverse weather and worker shortages. And escalating tensions over Ukraine are stoking worries about sunflower-oil exports from the key Black Sea region.

The next U.S. grain and oilseed harvests will be crucial for relieving scarcity across crop markets, Rabobank analysts said in a note. “But incipient dryness, acreage constraints and inflation will likely keep Chicago Board of Trade price risk skewed firmly to the upside,” they said.

Soybean oil futures in Chicago rose as much as 1.6% to 71.2 cents per pound, the highest since 2008 and closing in on a record. Canola futures in North America are also on the brink of an all-time high, and palm oil in Malaysia reached a fresh peak.

Sunflower-oil export prices in Ukraine are also rising. Agriculture flows from the Black Sea region are continuing despite a risk premium on freight rates, Paris-based adviser Agritel said in a report. Researcher UkrAgroConsult also said there are no issues with shipments, though fresh demand has ebbed.

The Bloomberg Agriculture Spot Index reached an all-time high on Tuesday, while a United Nations gauge of vegetable prices already hit a record last month.

“It is especially on sunflower oil that weighs the greatest danger,” Agritel director Michel Portier said. “Ukraine captures nearly 50% of the market share in the winter months, which puts all the logistics at the main importers at risks.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.