An explosive-laden vehicle detonated in the southern Somali town of Kismayo on Sunday, with witnesses blaming al-Shabaab fighters for targeting a community meeting.

Attackers fought their way into the Tawakal hotel after the blast and then engaged in gun battles with local forces, police officer Farhan Ahmed said. At least three people have been killed and 10 wounded, he said by telephone from the town.

Al-Shabaab militants have waged an insurgency in Somalia since 2006. US President Joe Biden in May authorized the US military to send Special Operations troops back to Somalia to counter the increasing threat of the Al-Qaeda-linked group. In June, US air strikes against al-Shabaab killed two of the group’s members in southern Somalia.

At the time of the attack in Kismayo, the hotel was hosting a seminar attended by members of the community, including elders, witness Dhaqane Abdi said by telephone.

