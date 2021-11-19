(Bloomberg) -- Automakers achieved an average of 25.4 miles per gallon for vehicles made during the 2020 model year, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The figure is 0.5 mpg higher than the 2019 model year and a record high, the EPA said.

The findings come as President Joe Biden’s administration is moving to mandate fleet-wide vehicle mileage of 52 miles (84 kilometers) per gallon by 2026, up from 40 mpg this year. The EPA has said its proposal would result in a 10% reduction in vehicle emissions in model year 2023 and then a 5% greater emissions reduction improvement each year after through 2026.

“Today’s report is a great indicator that automakers are following through with their promise of achieving clean car standards while providing consumers with great vehicle options,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. “I am optimistic that the innovation and marketing power of the auto industry, coupled with President Biden’s unprecedented support for a zero emissions future, will accelerate cleaner technologies, sharply cutting pollution to meet the climate challenge.”

Environmentalists said the EPA’s finding show the Biden administration should drop the hammer on automakers when it finalizes its new emission rules.

“The auto companies negotiated with the Obama administration and promised to cut emissions 5% a year,” Dan Becker director of Safe Climate Transport Campaign, said in a statement. “Instead, the report showed, mileage and pollution improved a scant 1.9% to 25.4 mpg. The atmosphere doesn’t listen to automaker promises. It only knows what cars and trucks emit.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.