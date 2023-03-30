(Bloomberg) -- Venezuelan detained two top executives of the state-owned metals company, further widening a corruption probe that has shaken up President Nicolas Maduro’s administration.

Anti-graft police on Thursday detained Pedro Maldonado, president of Corporacion Venezolana de Guayana (CVG) and Nestor Astudillo, chief of the affiliated steel company Sidor, according to a person familiar with the situation.

CVG and the information ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Representatives of Maldonado and Astudillo could not be immediately reached for comment.

At least 23 people have been arrested over the past few weeks, including the head of the cryptocurrency oversight agency and a lawmaker, as part of a probe into billions of dollars in missing oil revenue. Oil minister Tareck El Aissami resigned after the investigation was announced.

