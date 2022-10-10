(Bloomberg) -- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is asking the International Monetary Fund’s members to restore recognition of his government, which would put it a step closer to accessing billions of dollars in reserves.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez sent a letter on Friday addressed to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the institution’s governors, mostly finance ministers from the fund’s 190 member nations. She argues that there’s no doubt among the international community that efforts to oust Maduro have failed, and that Venezuela enjoys political stability.

The letter, seen by Bloomberg News, was also shared within diplomatic circles in Venezuela’s capital city, Caracas. The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rodriguez’s request comes as global policy makers are set to converge on Washington for the IMF and World Bank annual meetings, drawing in representatives of the lender’s biggest members to review policies and chart a unified course for the global economy.

Venezuela’s appeal faces long odds of success. The US, the IMF’s largest shareholder, has made clear that it’s only willing to reconsider Venezuela sanctions if Maduro takes “constructive steps” to restore democracy, something that hasn’t happened so far, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on a trip to South America last week.

Venezuela lost interaction with the IMF after February 2019, when dozens of nations, including the US, recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s legitimate president. That means there’s a “lack of clarity” regarding official government recognition among the IMF membership, according to the institution.

The situation has prevented Venezuela from accessing more than $4 billion in special drawing rights assigned by the IMF as part of a massive effort to help countries navigate the Covid-19 pandemic. Venezuela recently added the funds to the international reserves figures published by the Central Bank, but hasn’t been able to transfer them.

In the letter, Rodriguez commits to engage in a dialogue with the institution on bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The IMF’s press office had no immediate comment on the letter.

