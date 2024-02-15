(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela expelled United Nations human rights workers after they criticized the arrest of a well-known military analyst and a government crackdown on other opposition figures.

The 13 officials at the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights were ordered to leave the country within 72 hours.

Following the arrest of Rocío San Miguel last week, the local UN Fact-Finding Mission issued a report in which it “urged the government to end a wave of repression against opponents that is intensifying nationwide.” Earlier Thursday, the office called on the government to give San Miguel due process, including the right to a defense.

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said the country would suspend the activities of the High Commissioner’s office, calling the report “one sided” and in defense of those attempting to overthrow Nicolás Maduro’s government.

“We regret this announcement and are evaluating the next steps,” Ravina Shamdasani, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson, said in a written statement. “We continue to engage with the authorities and other stakeholders.”

The latest wave of repression comes ahead of contentious presidential elections and increases the likelihood of further US sanctions. The Biden administration recently reinstated sanctions on Venezuelan gold production and said it would reimpose oil and gas penalties unless changes were made.

Human rights activists protested San Miguel’s arrest outside the UN’s Venezuela headquarters on Wednesday. The government is accusing her of treason, conspiracy and terrorism and she is set to be taken to the Helicoide in Caracas, a prison notorious for torture of political dissidents.

San Miguel and her relatives arrests follow those of three aides to opposition leader María Corina Machado in late January, and an attack against her and some supporters during a rally last week.

