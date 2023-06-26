You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jun 26, 2023
Venezuela Commission Says 14 to Run in Opposition Primaries
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Fourteen opposition candidates will run in opposition primary elections Oct. 22, the primaries committee said in a statement sent by text message.
Among candidates accepted by the committee is former lawmaker María Corina Machado, who leads polls. Former governor and two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles Radonski is also officially running.
The winner of the primary elections will be the candidate of the main opposition parties in next year’s presidential race and will face the ruling party’s candidate, widely expected to be President Nicolas Maduro in a bid for his third six-year term.
