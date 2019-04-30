(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela is “confronting and deactivating a small group of military traitors” who were planning a coup, Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Earlier, opposition Leader Juan Guaido said he was joined by some military forces and called for start of final phase of operation to free the country.

Guaido posted a video showing him standing with soldiers and announcing his next move.

Leopoldo Lopez, also a member of the opposition, was freed from house arrest by military officials who deserted the regime, Cadena Ser reported earlier, citing confirmation from Lopez’s father.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio in a tweet called on Venezuela’s military officers to defend Guaido "in this effort to restore democracy. You can write history in the hours & days ahead."

