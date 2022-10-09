(Bloomberg) -- Twenty-two people have died due to heavy rain and mudslides in Venezuela and 52 people remain missing in Tejerias, 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Caracas, officials said.

“There are still shops and houses boarded up and farmers have lost their crops,” Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on state television. President Nicolas Maduro “will declare three days of mourning.”

Rain has pummeled central and western Venezuela over the last few days. Military have been deployed to conduct search and rescue operations, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said in a tweet earlier.

Maduro referred to the disaster as “difficult and painful” in a tweet.

Tropical rain pummeled 120 municipalities, Maduro said on state TV this week. Tropical Cyclone Thirteen neared the Venezuelan coast on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said, with maximum winds of 35 mph.

