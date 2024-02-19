(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s government resumed talks with the opposition to discuss a date for presidential elections as Nicolás Maduro takes further steps away from an electoral agreement reached last year.

The parties gathered Monday afternoon in Caracas, the head of the government’s delegation Jorge Rodríguez said in a press conference after the meeting. Norwegian diplomat and mediator, Dag Nylander, also attended. The group last met in October, when an agreement towards holding free and fair elections was signed in Barbados.

Both parties had agreed to set a date for the vote in the second half of the year as part of the deal, however, the government began a parallel consultation process a few weeks ago.

The decision to renew talks with the opposition group could be a sign that the government is willing to make minimum concessions to prevent the return of sanctions without losing their grip on power.

The Maduro government has recently shown signs of hardening by ratifying a ban on opposition leader María Corina Machado and unleashing a wave of repression that included the arrest of defense analyst Rocío San Miguel and subsequent expulsion of United Nations human rights workers.

