(Bloomberg) -- The foreign ministers of Venezuela and Guyana will meet Thursday in Brazil, following through on a pledge last month aimed at mitigating tensions over the disputed Essequibo territory.

Delegations from both countries, which will include other top officials, are set to hold their first talks under the so-called Argyle declaration in Brasilia, the Guyanese government said Wednesday in a news release. Venezuela’s attendance was confirmed by Information Minister Freddy Ñáñez via text message.

President Nicolás Maduro held an initial meeting with Guyanese counterpart Irfaan Ali on Dec. 14 in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, agreeing to establish a joint ministerial commission while pledging to not use arms while talks continued and refrain from other action or rhetoric that might escalate tensions. Their agreement is named after the international airport in which their talks took place.

After the meeting, in late December, Maduro sent more than 5,000 troops and numerous ships and aircraft to his country’s east coast to counter the arrival of a British Royal Navy patrol boat for military exercises with Guyana. Venezuela pulled back troops after the ship withdrew.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s government has served as an intermediary between its neighbors since the long-dormant Essequibo dispute flared up again last year when Maduro held a referendum that purportedly showed overwhelming support for Venezuela to take control of the oil-rich territory.

