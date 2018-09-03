(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela took a bold move on Monday to attack hyperinflation and a persistently weak black market exchange rate that threatens to quickly derail a recent devaluation and re-denomination of the bolivar.

Banks will be asked to deposit 100 percent of their “legal reserve requirements” with the central bank, up from 30 percent, according to Central Bank President Calixto Ortega. The move, which will apply to all deposits coming in after September 1, is designed to fight inflation and stabilize prices, he said. The measure is expected to be published in the official gazette in the coming days.

“This is a measure to absolutely restrict liquidity,” said Cesar Aristimuno, director of Caracas-based banking consultancy Aristimuno, Herrera y Asociados. “The banking sector will become stagnant because it won’t receive money to cover its costs.”

The announcement is the last of a string of official measures that seek to address Venezuela’s economic catastrophe. Maduro devalued the currency and increased the minimum wage by more 3,000 percent hoping to catch up to inflation set to exceed one million percent by the end of the year. Last month the government rolled-out new banknotes that dropped five zeroes -- the second time such a measure was implemented in the past decade -- to simplify daily transactions.

“This measure is very restrictive for banking,” lawmaker Angel Alvarado said. “It halts their ability to lend.”

The debut of the sovereign bolivar has done little to slow the spiraling prices of goods or dollars. On Monday, DolarToday, a website that tracks black-market exchange rates, said the street value of greenback fell almost 32 percent to 87 bolivars on Tuesday from the 60 bolivar-rate Maduro declared when he introduced the currency.

