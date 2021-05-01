Venezuela Increases Minimum Wage to Less Than $4 on Labor Day

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela increased the minimum wage to up to 10 million bolivars, Labor minister Eduardo Pinate said according to the ministry’s Twitter account.

The amount is equivalent to $3.54, according to the central bank reference exchange rate. The new minimum wage includes basic compensation of 7 million bolivars and 3 million bolivars of food vouchers.

The country has been suffering from hyperinflation since 2017, decimating the ability of most Venezuelans to purchase even the most essential goods -- much less save.

The move was made on the May 1 Labor Day holiday.

