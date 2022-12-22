Top Stories
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
-
6:23
Boxing Day sales start early to woo customers after lacklustre Black Friday
-
5:10
How to pay down debt quickly according to the experts
-
4:15
How generation Z should prepare their finances for 2023
-
5:32
Experts share tips for young Canadians finding themselves in debt for the first time
-
7:36
Grocery shoplifting on the rise in Canada amid inflation, industry insiders say
-
6:32
Larry Berman: Outlook for 2023 is more of the same to start, but an investable low is likely
-
-
Dec 21
Energy stocks will be hot again in 2023. But now it's about dividends9:59
Energy stocks will be hot again in 2023. But now it's about dividends
After two straight years of big gains, energy stocks could outperform the market again in 2023, but this time it will be higher dividends rather than an oil rally that will spur appetite for the industry.
-
9h ago2:47
Superior Plus buying Certarus in deal worth $1.05B including debt
Superior Plus has signed a deal to buy Certarus, a privately owned distributor of compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas and hydrogen, in a deal valued at $1.05 billion including debt.
-
Dec 21
Why do earnings per share matter?
Earnings per share can be useful to help evaluate the performance of publicly traded companies.
-
-
2h ago3:19
TSX recap: Index finishes 1.13% lower amid losses in energy
Canada's main stock index closed down more than 200 points Thursday, pulled down by broad-based losses, while U.S. markets also reversed much of the gains made Wednesday, with the Nasdaq tumbling more than two per cent.
-
Dec 21
Bankman-Fried says in court that he's ready for U.S. extradition2:45
Bankman-Fried says in court that he's ready for U.S. extradition
Sam Bankman-Fried’s extradition was approved by Bahamas judge on Wednesday, clearing one of the final hurdles for him to be sent to the U.S. to face a litany of criminal charges.
-
2h ago3:43
U.S. stocks snap two days of gains; dollar rises
U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as investors digested data validating the Federal Reserve’s assertion that the economy is robust enough to withstand more tightening. Technology stocks were battered after a gloomy outlook from chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. weighed on sentiment.
-
Dec 217:03
Micron to cut 10% of workforce as demand for computer chips slumps
Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, gave a lackluster revenue outlook for the current period, indicating the slump in demand for computer components will drag on, and said it will reduce its workforce by about 10 per cent over the next year.
-
Dec 19
Number of job vacancies down in the third quarter: Statistics Canada5:06
Number of job vacancies down in the third quarter: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies fell in the third quarter after reaching a record high in the second quarter.
-
8h ago4:18
Oil swings In light trading amid tightening crude inventories
Oil prices swung, swayed by the U.S. dollar and stock market fluctuations amid light trading volume.
-
Dec 212:05
Food prices in Canada rise at faster pace than overall inflation, 12 months in a row
Grocery inflation in Canada surged again in November as the price of basics like bread, eggs and dairy products shot up.
-
10h ago12:45
The Daily Chase: FTX associates plead guilty to fraud; Micron warns of layoffs
Two of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's colleagues have pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges in connection with the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.
-
Dec 212:05
Sticky core inflation keeps up pressure for rate hikes in Canada
Canada’s inflation rate decelerated in November but key gauges of underlying price pressures trended higher, potentially dashing hopes for a pause in interest-rate increases.
-
Dec 19
Twitter users vote for Elon Musk to step down as CEO3:28
Twitter users vote for Elon Musk to step down as CEO
Twitter users voted for Elon Musk to step down from his role as head of the social platform in a poll the billionaire entrepreneur said he would respect, a sharp rebuke of his chaotic tenure less than two months since he took over.