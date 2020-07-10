(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami said he’s tested positive for Covid-19 five days after a televised meeting alongside President Nicolas Maduro.

He is the second close ally of President Maduro to contract the virus this week, following Socialist Party VP Diosdado Cabello, who announced his positive result on Thursday. El Aissami tweeted on Friday that he was isolated and undergoing medical treatment.

He was last publicly seen in a July 5 meeting of a government commission to fight the coronavirus alongside senior government officials and President Maduro in the presidential palace in Caracas. All but Maduro were shown wearing masks.

Venezuela has reported a surge in Covid-19 cases this month, with a record of 419 new infections reported on July 5.

Omar Prieto, governor of Zulia province, has also tested positive for the virus, President Nicolas Maduro said in a speech on Thursday. The western state has been particularly affected, with its hospitals overwhelmed.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.