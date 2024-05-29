(Bloomberg) -- Venezuelan opposition leaders said President Nicolás Maduro’s “arbitrary” decision to uninvite European Union election monitors raises concerns about the legitimacy of the July presidential vote.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado and presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia demanded for the international community’s support in pressuring Maduro to stand by a democratic electoral path and to “defend the will of millions of citizens seeking freedom,” in a statement on Wednesday.

The EU called on Venezuela’s electoral council to reconsider its decision on Tuesday evening, citing “the Venezuelan people should be able to choose their next president in credible, transparent and competitive elections, supported by international observation, including that of the EU.”

