(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s opposition leader María Corina Machado is ineligible to participate in upcoming elections, the Comptroller’s office said Friday, causing more tension in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential vote.

Machado is barred from holding public office for 15 years starting from 2015, according to a letter sent to lawmaker Jose Brito by a Comptroller’s office director. Brito had requested the information on Machado’s status Monday.

The announcement comes just two weeks after the government began a controversial restructuring process of the electoral body, prompting the opposition to plan primaries without its support. The revelation of Machado’s ineligibility appears an attempt to discourage opposition voters.

Machado called the bar useless in remarks made earlier today at a rally in the late Hugo Chavez’s hometown of Barinas.

“It only shows one thing: they know they’re defeated,” Machado said. “I’d tell the regime, ‘despair is a very bad adviser’ and it seems they’re very desperate because they only make mistake after mistake.”

Recent polls show Machado’s popularity has been on the rise and she is currently leading fourteen candidates vying to challenge President Nicolás Maduro in the 2024 election. The latest survey by Caracas-based firm ORC Consultores showed her with 46.4% of voter intention in May, up from 35.4% in November.

