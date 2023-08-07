(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s opposition is finalizing an agreement with international creditors to extend a legal deadline on $60 billion of defaulted bonds, according to people with knowledge of the plan.

The agreement being drafted by the opposition-led National Assembly — which is recognized in the US as the country’s legal representative — would suspend an upcoming statute of limitations on the debt.

The offer could be approved by the National Assembly to present to bondholders as soon as this week, according to two of the people. It would be valid until the end of 2028, another person said. The US would need to endorse the agreement for it to take effect. Negotiations are still ongoing, so the terms could still change.

Without such a deal, bondholders have said they will sue in US courts to protect their rights to payment, potentially burying the country in legal action that would complicate any eventual restructuring process. The bonds have accrued roughly $30 billion of interest since Venezuela began defaulting in 2017.

Press officials at the State Department didn’t reply to questions from Bloomberg on whether the US government would support such a move. Opposition representatives didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

Hans Humes, head of Greylock Capital Management, a member of a creditor committee that holds over $10 billion of the debt, said an agreement is needed because US policy toward Venezuela has resulted in a “legal quagmire.” The US stopped recognizing President Nicolás Maduro in 2019.

“It’s good to know that Venezuelans across the political spectrum realize how damaging the wave of comprehensive litigation would be,” he said.

Government and state-owned oil company bonds trade at deeply distressed levels, as low as 4 cents on the dollar. US investors are prohibited from buying them due to Trump-era economic sanctions against the country.

Maduro Offer

Maduro’s government made a similar offer in March, offering to suspend the statute for five years or until the US government lift sanctions that are preventing a debt restructuring.

However, it wasn’t enforceable in the US since he’s not recognized as Venezuela’s president. In order to be valid, a standstill could only come from the opposition.

