(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela intelligence police have detained Roberto Marrero, the chief of staff of opposition leader Juan Guaido, in the latest move of an ongoing power struggle between Guaido and president Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido tweeted early on Thursday that the police, known as SEBIN, had raided the houses of Marrero and congressman Sergio Vergara, of Guaido’s Popular Will party, and were “holding them hostages.” The country’s National Assembly confirmed the arrest of Marrero.

Guaido is recognized as the legitimate leader of Venezuela by the U.S., Brazil, and dozens of other countries, while Maduro still commands the loyalty of much of Venezuela’s government infrastructure and military, as well as support from other nations including Russia.

The U.S. has warned Maduro’s government to be careful with Guaido and his family’s security. State Department spokesman Robert Palladino earlier this month said the U.S. would hold Maduro and those around him “fully responsible for the safety and welfare” of Guaido, promising an “immediate reaction” if he were arrested or harmed.

