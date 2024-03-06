Venezuela Posts Monthly Deflation for the First Time Since 2007

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s consumer prices slipped into deflation in February for the first time in 17 years, a tipping point for the nation that conquered hyperinflation in 2022.

The country posted a monthly deflation rate of 0.5% in February, according to estimates by the Finance Observatory, which was founded by Venezuela opposition legislators due to a lack of official economic data. The annual inflation rate reached 85%, according to a statement published on their website.

The phenomenon “hadn’t been seen in many years,” the group said. Food prices, which bear the highest weight on the index, fell 3.1% las month due to retail discounts, a show of weakness in consumer activity.

Venezuela’s Central Bank has yet to publish inflation data for February.

Another key factor has been a gradual stabilization of the exchange rate, a feat achieved by the Nicolás Maduro government by increasing dollar sales in the official market while drastically cutting expenses in local currency, which reduces the need for printing money.

Dollar sales have nearly doubled in the nation thanks to additional dollar supply from Chevron Corp., now a top supplier in the local exchange market after a US license allowed it to scale up operations in Venezuela.

“The central bank managed to anchor expectations and people expect the exchange rate to remain under control,” said Ángel Alvarado, senior fellow at the University of Pennsylvania and founder of the Finance Observatory.

