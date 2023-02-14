(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s central bank sold $180 million in the official exchange market on Monday, marking the largest single-day cash injection since the government slashed five zeros from the bolivar in 2021 in its quest to halt the massive depreciation of the currency, according to bank data seen by Bloomberg. The move came after a slide in the bolivar last week: it fell more than 5% against the dollar. The last time the government pushed nearly that much money into the exchange market on a single day was in December to offset the impact of year-end bonus payments. Recent consumer price index estimates show the country is teetering on falling back into hyperinflation.

