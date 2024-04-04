(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela said it will begin talks with international electoral observation missions next week as Nicolás Maduro faces criticism of unfairness ahead of a July 28 presidential vote.

The parts will review logistics around the vote, Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil said from the electoral council headquarters in Caracas on Thursday. The European Union, the Carter Center and the United Nations are among the organizations that have been invited to oversee the process, Gil said.

Colombia and Brazil took the unusual step of criticizing allied Venezuela last week after the country’s opposition was blocked from registering its candidate for the election. Argentina and six other Latin American nations also raised similar concerns.

The Venezuelan government last invited European observers for a regional vote in 2021, during which the electoral mission issued a document with more than 20 recommendations on voting transparency and safeguarding measures to be implemented in future elections.

Tensions with the government arose in the run-up to the elections when Maduro called the observers “spies.” Part of the team was then kicked out of the country days before they were scheduled to depart.

